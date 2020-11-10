Covid-19: Russia says 'Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective against the Coronavirus'|Oneindia News

As the race for a Covid vaccine rages on across the world, After vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said that their shot was more than 90% effective Now Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is being claimed to be 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results.

The initial results are only the second to be published from a late-stage human trial in the global race to produce a vaccine that could halt a pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people and ravaged the world economy.

Russia registered Sputnik V for public use in August, the first country to do so, though the approval came before the start of the large-scale trial in September.

#Sputnik #CoronavirusVaccine #PfizerInc