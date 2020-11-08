Assassin's Creed Valhalla Needs To Get With The Times Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:45s - Published 3 minutes ago Assassin's Creed Valhalla Needs To Get With The Times So, here we are with “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla”, the umpteenth entry in Ubisoft’s historical fiction gone science fiction series. Here, you take the role of Eivor, a viking who, having been kicked out of Norway by another faction of vikings, must rebuild their settlement while raiding villages and assassinating Templar leaders. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend So, here we are with “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla”, the umpteenth entry in Ubisoft’s historical fiction gone science fiction series. Here, you take the role of Eivor, a viking who, having been kicked out of Norway by another faction of vikings, must rebuild their settlement while raiding villages and assassinating Templar leaders. Does the game do anything new or different in terms of gameplay? Does the story hold up alongside other AC games? How much does a buggy launch take away from the experience? All this and more during Ty's review of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 10 Things To Know Before Playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla



Assassin's Creed games have been getting more and more ambitious over the years, and the latest entry in the series is no exception! In this video, we’re looking at 10 things to know about.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:24 Published 4 minutes ago The Biggest Assassin's Creed Plot Hole



With a dozen mainline games and plenty of spin-off titles, comics, and a poorly received movie, “Assassin’s Creed” has more lore than many other franchises. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:04 Published 10 minutes ago Top 10 Biggest Assassin's Creed Plot Holes



With a plot as convolutes as Assassin's Creed's, there are bound to be plenty of holes. For this list, we’re scouring the extensive lore of the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise to find the many.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:58 Published 3 days ago

