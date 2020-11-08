Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Needs To Get With The Times

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:45s - Published
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Needs To Get With The Times

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Needs To Get With The Times

So, here we are with “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla”, the umpteenth entry in Ubisoft’s historical fiction gone science fiction series.

Here, you take the role of Eivor, a viking who, having been kicked out of Norway by another faction of vikings, must rebuild their settlement while raiding villages and assassinating Templar leaders.

So, here we are with “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla”, the umpteenth entry in Ubisoft’s historical fiction gone science fiction series.

Here, you take the role of Eivor, a viking who, having been kicked out of Norway by another faction of vikings, must rebuild their settlement while raiding villages and assassinating Templar leaders.

Does the game do anything new or different in terms of gameplay?

Does the story hold up alongside other AC games?

How much does a buggy launch take away from the experience?

All this and more during Ty's review of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

10 Things To Know Before Playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Video]

10 Things To Know Before Playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed games have been getting more and more ambitious over the years, and the latest entry in the series is no exception! In this video, we’re looking at 10 things to know about..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:24Published
The Biggest Assassin's Creed Plot Hole [Video]

The Biggest Assassin's Creed Plot Hole

With a dozen mainline games and plenty of spin-off titles, comics, and a poorly received movie, “Assassin’s Creed” has more lore than many other franchises.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:04Published
Top 10 Biggest Assassin's Creed Plot Holes [Video]

Top 10 Biggest Assassin's Creed Plot Holes

With a plot as convolutes as Assassin's Creed's, there are bound to be plenty of holes. For this list, we’re scouring the extensive lore of the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise to find the many..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:58Published