Brandon Marshall agrees with Jerry Jones: Cowboys should stay loyal to Dak as Dallas QB | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:29s - Published
Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall discuss Jerry Jones’ comments around whether or not to look into drafting another quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones says there is no chance of this as Dak Prescott is surely their QB.

Marshall agrees with this and feels the Cowboys should stay loyal to Dak next season.


