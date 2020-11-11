Global  
 

Pre-Brexit stockpiling creates surge in Irish Sea shipping demand

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Irish Sea shipping services are experiencing a surge in demand as businessesstockpile amid continuing uncertainty around post-Brexit trading arrangements.Footage from Stena Line terminal in Belfast and interview with Stena Line’sIrish Sea trade director Paul Grant, who speaks about the challenges posed byBrexit and coronavirus as the company marks the 25th anniversary ofestablishing operations in Belfast.


