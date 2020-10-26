Dow Analyst Moves: DIS Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published Dow Analyst Moves: DIS The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walt Disney is the #16 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Walt Disney ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #187 spot out of 500. 0

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walt Disney is the #16 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Walt Disney ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #187 spot out of 500. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walt Disney is lower by about 3.8%.





