Car crashes into north London police station

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has described Brexit negotiations as an "ongoing process" when asked how the talks were faring.
He is currently in London to "reouble efforts" in reaching a post-Brexit rade agreement between the UK and EU. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick pays tribute to Matt Ratana ahead of his funeral. Sgt Matt Ratana was shot dead while working at Croydon’s custody centre in September. The service will be broadcast online for colleagues due to coronavirus restrictions. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn