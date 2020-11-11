Utah Sees Record-Breaking COVID-19 Infections
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Utah Sees Record-Breaking COVID-19 Infections
Greg Bell, president and CEO of the Utah Hospital Association, joined Cheddar to discuss Utah's record-breaking coronavirus infections and the statewide mask mandate implemented by Governor Gary Herbert.
Bell also discusses fighting against a Trump administration rule that will require hospitals and insurance companies to disclose price points to customers.