|
|
|
FA chairman Clarke had no choice but to quit - Southgate
FA chairman Clarke had no choice but to quit - Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate believes that Greg Clarke's recent comments left him with no choice but to resign as chairman of the FA.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury
England manager Gareth Southgate says he is hopeful Joe Gomez makes a speedyrecovery after suffering an injury during a training session ahead of theirfriendly match against the Republic of Ireland.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Gareth Southgate has condemned former Football Association chairman Greg Clarke’s unacceptable...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
Also reported by •Daily Star
|
Football needs to be at the forefront of societal change, says England boss Gareth Southgate...
BBC Sport - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Southgate: Clarke had 'no alternative'
England manager Gareth Southgate says Greg Clarke had no choice but to resign over his 'not acceptable' terminology - but also points out that the former FA Chairman has done important work..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:14Published
|
'Clarke had no choice but to resign'
Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson says Greg Clarke had 'no choice' but to resign as FA chairman after referring to BAME footballers as 'coloured' while giving evidence to..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:56Published
|