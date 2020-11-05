Global  
 

Ticketmaster to Reportedly Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Vaccinations for Concerts

Ticketmaster to Reportedly Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Vaccinations for Concerts.

According to 'Billboard,' which reported the plan on Wednesday.

Ticketmaster will have customers use their phones to verify whether they've received a COVID-19 vaccine or have tested negative for the virus.

Fans will need to prove that they've tested negative as recently as 24 hours before the show.

Concertgoers who test positive or refuse to be screened won't be allowed into the venue.

The ticketing giant's app, combined with third-party health information firms and testing/vaccination distributors will work together to develop the process.

We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — , Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich, to 'Billboard'.

— whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test or other methods of review and approval — which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified, Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich, to 'Billboard'


Justin Bieber to light up the CMAs live tonight, Britney Spears is refusing to perform after court drama and also drops new single, and Ticketmaster will require vaccine or negative Covid test prior to..

In preparation for the COVID-19 vaccine, Ticketmaster has been working on a framework for post-pandemic fan safety that uses smartphones to verify vaccination status or test results.

Kiet Do reports on Niners wide receiver Bourne still sitting out Packers game despite negative COVID test (11-5-2020)

