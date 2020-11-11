Unearthing a relic from World War 1

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

We've all seen those intrepid souls on the beach or in a park searching the land with a metal detector.

On this veteran's day kimt news 3's jeremy wall joins us live with the story of an interesting find.

Amy, jim parry began metal detecting months ago but while here in florence park recently, he found something extra special.

The stewartville teacher found an american legion world war one artifact?

"* a name pl the other side of the river here in the park.

He told me what he did when he found that "I pulled it out realized there might be a story to go with it.

So I contacted the Zumbra Valley Treasure Hunters Club and Metal Detecting Minnesota along with some others to see if they had any idea to look at more information of not only the marker but Private Lentin and learn more about his life.

Now through some research, parry was able to get in contact with his fifth grade teacher who sent him information on private charles lentin.

Live in rochester jw kimt news 3.

Thanks jeremy.

The artifact will be displayed at the american legion in stewartville.