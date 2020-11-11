Honoring Veterans at the American Legion in Gautier
Today dozens of veterans gathered in Gautier for Veterans Day.
The American Legion honored all branches of military who have served our country and thanked those who continue to help the community.
- news 25's sabria reid was there- - respect, honor and freedom- were the words spoken throughou- the american legion - - - - in gautier.
- honoring all military veterans- on the 11th day of the- - - - 11th month at 11am.
- greg bierman, commander:- "the american legion has scholarships, we have a legacy- scholarship fund, give- out scholarships here, we try t- give back to the community as - much as we can.
We- are a non-profit."
Giving back to the community is- one of many ways post 92 helps- those around them.- sharing war stories and having- someone who - understands what it's like to - serve the country is peace- of mind to many who join the- american legion.- scott mitchell is proud to be a- part of a growning- organization that supports the- community.- scott mitchell, first vice- commander at the american - legion: - " my entire 20 years in the united states navy i did here i- this area, so between - ships in the shipyard and ships- at the naval station i've opene- and closed the naval- station and i retired out at- soup ship on the ship yard, so- i've been here well over- 30 years in the veterans- community around here and for - - - - us to be a growing post and be- able to support the community i- very important to me."
Sabria reid, news 25" "on veterans day it's especiall important to honor those who've- served our county at- the american legion you got to- feel the emotion of hearing the- words thank you for - your service."
Scott mitchell, first vice- commander at the american - legion: - " we've been hailed alot better by the community and people are- getting - more active and involved with - the veterans and those kinds of- things, so when somebody comes- up to me and actually says- "thank you for your service" i hits me in my heart."
In gautier, sabria reid.
News - 25.
