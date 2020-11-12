Donor helps provide flags for veterans' graves at Gold Hill cemetery

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 minutes ago

The Gold Hill IOOF Cemetery was readied for Veterans Day by its Navy veteran caretaker and the help of a donor who sent along the flags.

Today is veterans day--- and every veteran at the gold hill i-o-o-f cemetery has an american flag by the headstone.

But larger flags were able to be set up on cavalry road-- which is the only place at the cemetery that has all 14 cavalry veterans in a row.

And one veteran received a donation of 14-- 3 by 5 feet flags to set up by veteran gravestones.

Start talking about the three by fives and then along comes a donor and says, i'll do that.

And so they just sent them to us here in the mail about a week and a half ago.

And i scrambled like crazy to get these things ready for today because this is an important day.

The veteran has been running and fixing up the cemetery by himself and through volunteers and donations.

