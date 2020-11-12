Family members reflect at Veteran's Cemetery in Igo

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

### *ana* trt:09 ana torrea atorreanews decorated on each gravestone is an american flag, marking and honoring a veteran and people coming out here to remember their service.

Take vo* on top of albert lee davis's grave lays sunflowers.

His granddaughter-- sarah davis-- placed them there.

Take sot* trt:11 sarah davis visited veterans cemetery/lives in redding i picked sunflowers just because my grandpa never really had a favorite flower but sunflowers are mine, and he was a diehard anderson fan and their colors are blue and gold.

Take vo* her grandfather served in the navy during the korean war.

Davis remembers many of the stories her grandpa told her.

Take sot* trt:10 sarah davis visited veterans cemetery/lives in redding we were raised on a lot of different stories// i think my favorite memory is when he told us he got play football in front of the queen of england just because he's always been a huge football fan take vo* this is the first year that davis is celebrating veteran's day without her grandfather, after losing him earlier this year.

But she is thankful for his service to the country.

Take sot* trt:04 sarah davis visited veterans cemetery/lives in reddin the united states of america is a free country because of our military and because of our vets ana tag* trt:12 ana torrea atorreanews the northern california veterans cemetery serves 18 northern california populations.

Reporting in igo, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

The northern california veterans cemetery is the first california veterans cemetery to be built in partnership with the u-s department of veterans affairs.