The mother of a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during the riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake said her son acted in self-defense and that he shouldn’t be in jail.



Related videos from verified sources Police release photos showing the rifle Rittenhouse allegedly used in Kenosha shooting



The Antioch Police Department has released new photos showing the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly used to shoot and kill two protesters in Kenosha. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:33 Published 6 days ago 'I shot two white kids': Documents detail aftermath of Rittenhouse fatal shooting, arrest



TMJ4 News has obtained documents that show some of the moments leading up to Kyle Rittenhouse's arrest in the early morning hours after he allegedly shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha. The.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:26 Published 2 weeks ago Illinois Judge To Rule On Kyle Rittenhouse Extradition To Kenosha



The mother of a 17-year-old accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is among those slated to testify Friday during a hearing in Illinois to decide if her son should be extradited.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:25 Published 2 weeks ago