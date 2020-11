Gov. Ducey urges mask wearing

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:48s - Published 3 minutes ago

Governor Ducey releases video urging people to wear masks as cases spike near the holiday season.

HOLIDAY PLANS -- COVID-19CASES ARE SPIKING.

IN A VIDEO-- GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY IS --ONCE AGAIN -- URGING ARIZONANSTO WEAR A MASK.

NINE ON YOURSIDES BRIAN BRENNAN HAS MOREON THE GOVERNORS MESSAGE.BRIAN BRENNAN 18-30 IN THEVIDEO THE GOVERNOR MENTIONEDTHINGS THE STATE AND PUBLICHEALTH HAVE DONE LIKEINVESTING IN HOSPITALS ANDEXPANDED TESTING BUT THE MAINMESSAGE SEEMED TO BE THE SMALLTHINGS ALL OF US CAN DO TOMAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE IN THISPANDEMIC.

THE VIDEO IS JUSTOVER TWO MINUTES LONG.GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY (R)ARIZONA 1:10-1:16 ALL OURACTIONS HAVE IMPACTS ONPEOPLES LIVES IN SO MANYWAYS.

ITS NOT A MANDATE& ONLYA SIMPLE MESSAGE.

GOVERNORDOUG DUCEY (R) ARIZONA1:47-1:55 WEAR A MASK,MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCING,WASH YOUR HANDS.

STAY HOMEWHEN YOU ARE SICK.

COVID-19CASES ARE SURGING IN ARIZONAWHILE THE HOLIDAYS QUICKLYAPPROACH.

GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEYIS MAKING CLEAR- IT IS NOT THETIME TO RELAX WHEN IT COMES TOPANDEMIC SAFETY.

GOVERNOR DOUGDUCEY (R) ARIZONA 1:18-1:25 IKNOW ITS BEEN A LONG YEAR,AND WE ALL WANT TO GO BACK TONORMAL BUT THATS NOT IN THECARDS RIGHT NOW.

STAY AT HOMEORDERS HAVE LONG BEEN LIFTED&AND GATHERINGS OF LESS THAN 50PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY LEGAL.THE CHOICE RIGHT NOW IS UP TOTHE INDIVIDUAL.

GOVERNOR DOUGDUCEY (R) ARIZONA 1:57-2:08GATHERINGS WITH FAMILY ANDFRIENDS FROM OUTSIDE OF YOURHOUSEHOLD ARE NO SAFER THANGOING TO THE GROCERY STORE,PROTECT YOURSELF AND THEM, BYWEARING A MASK I CANT STRESSTHIS ENOUGH DUCEY SAYS HOPE ISON THE HORIZON IN THE FORM OFA SUCCESSFUL VACCINE.

BUTUNTIL THEN HE SAYS ITS UP TOALL OF US TO RE- DEDICATEOURSELVES TO OUR BESTBEHAVIORS.

GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY(R) ARIZONA 2:11-15 THESE ARESIMPLE STEPS AND AS WEVE SEENTHEY CAN MAKE A BIGDIFFERENCE.

