Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters in Armenia call for PM to step down

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Protesters in Armenia call for PM to step down

Protesters in Armenia call for PM to step down

Thousands in Yerevan call for PM to quit after he signed a deal to end the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh: Protesters in Armenia condemn 'treacherous' peace

 Thousands of Armenians join a rally where opposition parties call for Armenia's prime minister to resign
BBC News

Turkey president says Armenia’s ‘occupation’ in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh is ending

 Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Armenia’s 28-year rule over Nagorno Karabakh is ending, following a ceasefire in the disputed...
WorldNews
Anger and shock in Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal [Video]

Anger and shock in Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal

Anger, upset, sadness and a huge sense of loss in Armenia after the prime minister signs deal to end weeks of conflict.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:52Published

Armenia PM says agreed to Karabakh truce to avoid ‘full collapse’

 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he agreed to a Russian-brokered peace deal with Azerbaijan to avoid further losses in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh..
WorldNews

Yerevan Yerevan Capital of Armenia

Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian protesters stormed the government house in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, demanding to see the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan and Russia. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:13Published
Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence [Video]

Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence

Protesters gathered on Tuesday (November 10) near the Armenia Prime Minister's official residence in Yerevan hours after a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was announced.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published
Turkish Presidency: “Armenia must end illegal occupation of Azerbaijan” [Video]

Turkish Presidency: “Armenia must end illegal occupation of Azerbaijan”

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson has told Al Jazeera that his country does not believe a credible ceasefire can be achieved in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan unless Yerevan ends it’s occupation of Azeri land. Dr. Ibrahim Kalin also stat

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 08:31Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Yerevan, Baku accuse each other of striking civilian areas [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Yerevan, Baku accuse each other of striking civilian areas

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:29Published

Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia

Viewpoint: Russia and Turkey - unlikely victors of Karabakh conflict

 Alexander Gabuev argues that Russia and Turkey have extended their influence with the end of fighting.
BBC News
Lives saved, territory lost: Armenians protest Nagorno-Karabakh deal [Video]

Lives saved, territory lost: Armenians protest Nagorno-Karabakh deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:24Published
Armenians take to streets, call for PM's resignation, after Nagorno-Karabakh 'capitulation' [Video]

Armenians take to streets, call for PM's resignation, after Nagorno-Karabakh 'capitulation'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:19Published

Related news from verified sources

'Nikol is a traitor': Armenia PM refuses to yield to opposition after Nagorno-Karabakh deal

Government says it will not give in to protesters’ call to resign after ceasefire agreement seen as...
Upworthy - Published