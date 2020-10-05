Protesters in Armenia call for PM to step down

Armenian protesters stormed the government house in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, demanding to see the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan and Russia. Gloria Tso reports.
Turkish Presidential Spokesperson has told Al Jazeera that his country does not believe a credible ceasefire can be achieved in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan unless Yerevan ends it’s occupation of Azeri land. Dr. Ibrahim Kalin also stat
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 08:31Published