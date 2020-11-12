PUBG Mobile India launch officially announced, what changes should gamers expect?|Oneindia News

A big reason for the Indian PUBG lovers to rejoice as PUBG Mobile has finally revealed their plans of a re-launch in India but players should expect a new 'tailored' experience within the game.

The game has been officially launched in India by PUBG Corporation.

The new version is called PUBG Mobile India.

According to PUBG Corporation, the new version is specifically designed for Indian users, which include local customisations such as characters starting the game fully clothed.

The official release date of PUBG Mobile India will be announced soon.

They revealed their plans to tackle the issues that got the game banned in the first place as well as some long persisting concerns regarding the games immense popularity among younger audience.

#PUBGMobileIndia #PUBGIndia #PUBGLaunch