Sunak: Virus rules have significant impact on economy

The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted.



Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic saying he aims to ensures his economic interventions align with health interventions. The Chancellor has been accused of being 'on the back foot' in responding to the crisis, but he says the government have been "agile, responsive and flexible in the face of changing circumstances".



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said there are 'reasons to be cautiously optimistic' as he reacted to Thursday's GDP figures. The UK economy grew by a record 15.5% in the third quarter but remains 8.2% smaller than before the pandemic. The Chancellor maintained that the slowing of the economy was down to imposed Covid-19 restrictions, but said that mass testing and the hope of a vaccine, alongside protecting jobs, will turn things around.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a Tesco distribution centre that has been working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and deliver food throughout the Covid pandemic.



Rishi Sunak says that it is the 'start of a new chapter for financial services' after of leaving the European Union.