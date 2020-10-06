Global  
 

Sunak: Virus rules have significant impact on economy

Sunak: Virus rules have significant impact on economy

The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken inthe past few weeks will have slowed down growth.


