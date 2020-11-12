The Rezvani Hercules 6x6: "Toughest" Production Truck In The World Unveiled - no captions

Want to feel secure on your trip to the shops?

Unveiled Nov 2020, the Rezvani Hercules 6x6 is described as.

"Easily the toughest and most powerful production truck in the world".

It features six-wheel drive, a 1,300 horsepower engine, & military-grade bulletproof armour protection.

Californian company Rezvani say the military-inspired vehicle is their most extreme and capable model to date.

The military edition is priced from $325,000