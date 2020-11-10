Actor Asif Basra found dead in McLodganj: Suicide suspected, investigation underway|Oneindia News

Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex on Thursday in McLodganj in Dharamshala.

The 53 years old actor was reportedly found hanging at the complex.

"Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala.

Reacting to the news, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted: "Can't be true... This is just very, very sad.

Asif Basra is a well-known face in the entertainment industry.

In addition to several Bollywood movies like Kao, Pe Che, Parzania and Black Friday.

He also starred in foreign productions like Quicksand and Outsourced, apart from playing a cameo in One Night with the King.

And was also seen in shows like Paatal Lok, Woh, Hostages.

An investigation into the matter is underway as more details are underway.

SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said that a forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter.

