Typhoon Vamco: Major floods in Manila after latest storm hits the Philippines

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s
Typhoon Vamco: Major floods in Manila after latest storm hits the Philippines
It's the third typhoon to hit the country in as many weeks. View on euronews

Typhoon Vamco lashes the Philippines [Video]

Typhoon Vamco lashes the Philippines

Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, battered a nation still reeling from Goni, the world's most powerful typhoon this year that killed 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes early in November.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17

'Our time is far from over': Without Donald Trump, what happens to global populism?

 Populist and authoritarian leaders from Brazil to the Philippines have looked to President Trump for validation of their right-wing agendas.
USATODAY.com

Philippines' COVID-19 cases pass 400,000-mark as economy reopens

 Representative image Manila [The Philippines], November 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday reported 1,672 new confirmed cases..
WorldNews

Philippines: 27% spike in property values in 5 years

 1 of 16 STALLED BY THE VIRUS — TEMPORARILY: A country on the edge of the "Ring of Fire", the Philippines is frequented typhoons, floods, earthquakes. There are..
WorldNews

Philippine journalist killed after surviving previous shooting

 MANILA (AFP) - A Philippine journalist who survived a previous attempt on his life by pretending to be dead was killed outside his home on Tuesday (Nov 10),..
WorldNews
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of Day of the Dead closure [Video]

Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of Day of the Dead closure

Thousands of people wearing masks and face shields poured into cemeteries in Manila Wednesday for their last chance to visit dead loved ones ahead of a government-ordered closure of graveyards for All Saints' Day.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50

Major floods in Manila as typhoon batters Philippines

The third typhoon to hit the storm-battered Philippines in as many weeks caused major flooding in...
Japan Today - Published

Major floods in Manila as deadly typhoon batters Philippines

Typhoon Vamco packed winds of up to 155 kilometres per hour as it surged across the capital, claiming...
SBS - Published


Man swims through 6-foot-deep floodwater to rescue stranded dog as Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines [Video]

Man swims through 6-foot-deep floodwater to rescue stranded dog as Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35
Major flooding in Philippines capital as Typhoon Vamco hits [Video]

Major flooding in Philippines capital as Typhoon Vamco hits

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:44
Home washed away as Typhoon Vamco causes severe floods in the Philippines [Video]

Home washed away as Typhoon Vamco causes severe floods in the Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:48