Typhoon Vamco: Major floods in Manila after latest storm hits the Philippines

Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, battered a nation still reeling from Goni, the world's most powerful typhoon this year that killed 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes early in November.
Thousands of people wearing masks and face shields poured into cemeteries in Manila Wednesday for their last chance to visit dead loved ones ahead of a government-ordered closure of graveyards for All Saints' Day.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published