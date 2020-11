Vince Vaughn breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'Old School,' 'Dodgeball,' 'Wedding Crashers,' 'Swingers,' 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park,' 'Psycho,' 'The Break-Up,' 'True Detective,' 'Hacksaw Ridge,' 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' and 'Freaky.'



