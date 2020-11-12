Typhoon Vamco causes Marikina River to swell in Philippines

Moment residents form human chain to deliver relief after Typhoon Vamco hit the PhilippinesVideo has emerged of residents forming a human chain to help soldiers deliver emergency supplies in their village in the Philippines after Typhoon Vamco hit.
Trapped dogs rescued using polystyrene box in Philippines during Typhoon Vamco
Rescuers in Philippines battle through Typhoon Vamco flash floodsFootage shows Philippine Coast Guard officers saving stranded residents by carrying them through raging floods in Cagayan province in the Philippines today (November 14th).