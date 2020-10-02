Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by a raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus.
Anthony Fauci in discussion on Covid-19 at a Chatham House virtual event. DrFauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases(NIAID), believes "the end is in sight" with a coronavirus vaccine evercloser, but urged Governments not to let up on public health measures tooquickly.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday doubled down on his argument that Republicans have no legal case in challenging the results of the U.S. presidential election that was called for Democrat Joe Biden over the weekend.
Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging several court battles in an attempt to either get recounts or toss out mail-in ballots. Business Insider reports that Trump has been citing widespread voter fraud despite a complete lack of evidence.
The Nasdaq closed higher on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress against a virus surge and likely timing for a economic rebound. Fred Katayama reports.
The U.S. economy grew at an unrivaled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than $3 trillion worth of pandemic relief which fueled consumer spending, but the deep scars from the COVID-19 recession could take a year or more to heal. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Juicy Couture's founders started the company with just $200. Celebrity tabloid culture helped establish Juicy's tracksuits and accessories as an iconic part of early 2000s fashion. By 2008, Juicy Couture was making $605 million in sales. But following the Great Recession, the brand struggled to connect with consumers and was sold for a fraction of what it once generated in sales. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Following is a transcription of the video.
Popular in the runup to the housing bust of the Great Recession, a jumbo loan is a mortgage for more than the borrowing limit for regular mortgages. At present, jumbo loans are for mortgages over $510,400 in most parts of the US, and over $765,600 in pricey areas like Alaska, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands. According to Business Insider, jumbo loans can be had--but not easily. Downpayments are typically higher, as are the loan rates.