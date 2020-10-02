Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S.

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S.

Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by a raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus.

Fred Katayama reports.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to a seven-month low.

The Labor Department said Thursday it declined more than expected to 709,000 from 757,000 in the prior week.

While that’s down precipitously from its peak of nearly 7 million in March, it’s still well above the high hit during the Great Recession.

What’s more, the pace of decline in jobless benefit filings has slowed, and the raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus could limit further improvement.

New COVID-19 infections remained above 100,000 for an eighth straight day Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.

Layoffs could accelerate as new cases explode across the country.

The government’s $3 trillion in coronavirus relief, which helped the labor market improve over the summer, has run out.

That could make it tougher for the economy to produce enough jobs for the millions of unemployed Americans.

The fragile labor market will be one of the major challenges facing President-elect Joe Biden when he takes the reins from President Donald Trump in January.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Department of Labor United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets

751,000 More Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week [Video]

751,000 More Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week

The Labor Department released the figures on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Fewer Americans filed for unemployment last week

 The latest jobs report from the Department of Labor shows 751,000 Americans filed for unemployment in the week ending October 31, a decrease of 7,000 claims from..
CBS News
First-Time Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000 as GDP Soars 33.1% [Video]

First-Time Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000 as GDP Soars 33.1%

Thursday's numbers from the Labor Department are the final numbers before the presidential election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Dr Fauci on Covid-19 vaccine: Don't despair, the end is in sight [Video]

Dr Fauci on Covid-19 vaccine: Don't despair, the end is in sight

Anthony Fauci in discussion on Covid-19 at a Chatham House virtual event. DrFauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases(NIAID), believes "the end is in sight" with a coronavirus vaccine evercloser, but urged Governments not to let up on public health measures tooquickly.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

How COVID vaccines are bulk manufactured

 With $628 million from the U.S. government, Emergent Bio-Solutions in Baltimore is scaling up separate Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which..
CBS News

How anticipated COVID-19 vaccines are bulk manufactured under Operation Warp Speed

 With $628 million from the U.S. government, Emergent Bio-Solutions in Baltimore is scaling up separate Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden's won, nothing will change that: Schumer [Video]

Biden's won, nothing will change that: Schumer

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday doubled down on his argument that Republicans have no legal case in challenging the results of the U.S. presidential election that was called for Democrat Joe Biden over the weekend.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Biden presses ahead with White House transition as Trump refuses to concede

 President-elect Joe Biden is pressing ahead with the White House transition process despite facing hurdles from President Trump. Mr. Biden has already formed a..
CBS News

11/12: CBSN AM

 Ron Klain tapped to serve as Biden's Chief of Staff; Texas hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
CBS News

Kayleigh McEnany Bizarrely Ducks Question About Biden Transition

 Well here's a new one -- Kayleigh McEnany punted a question about President-elect Joe Biden getting access to intelligent briefings, saying it's a question for..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Supporter Goes Ballistic on Woman Flipping Him Off Over Trump Flags

 A Trump supporter threatened to punch a woman who flipped him the middle finger over Trump flags on his pickup truck -- a frighteningly tense confrontation that..
TMZ.com

Where things stand with the Trump campaign's election lawsuits

 The Trump campaign and Republican allies are having their day in court over claims related to the election in several states. CBS News campaign reporters Alex..
CBS News
Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud [Video]

Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud

Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging several court battles in an attempt to either get recounts or toss out mail-in ballots. Business Insider reports that Trump has been citing widespread voter fraud despite a complete lack of evidence.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Fred Katayama

Nasdaq ends higher with tech back in favor [Video]

Nasdaq ends higher with tech back in favor

The Nasdaq closed higher on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress against a virus surge and likely timing for a economic rebound. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published
Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads [Video]

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads

Facebook expects that its post-election ban on political ads will last another month, according to an email the social media company sent to advertisers on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Great Recession Great Recession Early 21st-century global economic decline

U.S. economy scores record Q3 rebound [Video]

U.S. economy scores record Q3 rebound

The U.S. economy grew at an unrivaled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than $3 trillion worth of pandemic relief which fueled consumer spending, but the deep scars from the COVID-19 recession could take a year or more to heal. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published
Florida's foreclosure rate second highest in the U.S., filings increase as courts open [Video]

Florida's foreclosure rate second highest in the U.S., filings increase as courts open

While some experts say this is different than the Great Recession, others are bracing for another housing crash. Story: https://bit.ly/35F208K

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:35Published
Juicy Couture's Rise And Fall [Video]

Juicy Couture's Rise And Fall

Juicy Couture's founders started the company with just $200. Celebrity tabloid culture helped establish Juicy's tracksuits and accessories as an iconic part of early 2000s fashion. By 2008, Juicy Couture was making $605 million in sales. But following the Great Recession, the brand struggled to connect with consumers and was sold for a fraction of what it once generated in sales. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Following is a transcription of the video.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get [Video]

Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get

Popular in the runup to the housing bust of the Great Recession, a jumbo loan is a mortgage for more than the borrowing limit for regular mortgages. At present, jumbo loans are for mortgages over $510,400 in most parts of the US, and over $765,600 in pricey areas like Alaska, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands. According to Business Insider, jumbo loans can be had--but not easily. Downpayments are typically higher, as are the loan rates.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Jobless Claims Drop to 7-Month Low Despite Virus Spike

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Another 709,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week [Video]

Another 709,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week

Another 709,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week. The Labor Department released the report on Thursday. According to CNN, last week's number of first-time claims was slightly..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Last Week's First-Time Jobless Claims Hit Lowest Level Since March [Video]

Last Week's First-Time Jobless Claims Hit Lowest Level Since March

According to NBC News, about 787,000 people filed for first-time unemployment last week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published