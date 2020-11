SI Swimsuit 2020: Halima Aden Moving Portrait Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 01:19s - Published 2 weeks ago SI Swimsuit 2020: Halima Aden Moving Portrait Halima Aden stars in this "Moving Portrait" from the Dominican Republic. "Moving Portrait" is a new SI Swimsuit video series dedicated to showcasing the natural beauty of both our models and locations while promoting self-love and confidence. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like