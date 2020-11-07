Video Credit: WLFI - Published 7 minutes ago

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, November 12, that 6,654 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tippecanoe County reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time

Health is reporting 6,654 new cases of covid-19.

That's the highest daily reported number of cases ever.

51 new deaths were also reported.

One of those deaths was reported right here in tippecanoe county.

That brings the total number of deaths to since the pandemic began.

Tippecanoe also has 208 new cases.

White county also reported a death.

It's had a total of 19 people die from the novel coronavirus.

That county reported 18 new cases.

