Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tippecanoe County reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Tippecanoe County reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time

Tippecanoe County reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, November 12, that 6,654 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health is reporting 6,654 new cases of covid-19.

That's the highest daily reported number of cases ever.

51 new deaths were also reported.

One of those deaths was reported right here in tippecanoe county.

That brings the total number of deaths to since the pandemic began.

Tippecanoe also has 208 new cases.

White county also reported a death.

It's had a total of 19 people die from the novel coronavirus.

That county reported 18 new cases.

We could know if moderna's covid-19 vaccine works in just a




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases top 300-mark for 1st time since August

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases top 300-mark for 1st time since August TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo on Wednesday reported 317 new daily COVID-19 cases, marking the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •newKerala.com


Coronavirus cases spike in L.A. County

More than 2,100 new coronavirus cases were reported Friday. It's the first time the county has seen...
Upworthy - Published

Canada sets new COVID-19 record with 4,248 cases reported in one day

The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating in Canada, with the country recording more than 4,000 new...
CTV News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

New COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site Opens In Camden County As Cases Continue To Rise [Video]

New COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site Opens In Camden County As Cases Continue To Rise

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:18Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 412 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 412 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 412 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart Concerned New COVID Surge Will Lead To More Infections In Jail [Video]

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart Concerned New COVID Surge Will Lead To More Infections In Jail

Concerns about keeping COVID-19 out of Cook County Jail; Sheriff Tom Dart said Thursday morning that growing cases in surrounding communities could lead to more infections in the jail.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:41Published