Republican Ileana Garcia Declared Winner In Race For State Senate District 37 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:33s - Published 8 minutes ago Republican Ileana Garcia Declared Winner In Race For State Senate District 37 In one of the tightest political races in recent memory, Republican Ileana Garcia was declared the winner of her race with Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez Thursday afternoon after a hand recount for Florida Senate District 37. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Republican Ileana Garcia Declared Winner In Race For State Senate District 37 After Hand Recount In one of the tightest political races in recent memory, Republican Ileana Garcia was declared the...

cbs4.com - Published 24 minutes ago