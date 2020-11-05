Race For State Senate District 37 Heading Toward Recount
CBS4's Peter D'Oench shares the details of the race between Jose Rodriguez and Ileana Garcia.
Wimberger beats Hansen in state Senate raceWhat was a hotly contested race for the state Senate in District 30, Republican Eric Wimberger has won his race against Jonathan Hansen.
Georgia: Still Uncalled For PresidencyAs of 8:30 PM on Wednesday the 4th, the presidential race in Georgia has not been called.
Business Insider is reminding everyone that Georgia has 16 electoral votes.
The state has voted for a..