Tight State Senate Race

The Minnesota Senate for district 26 has been nothing short of a nail-biter.

Software issue.

News 3's maleeha kamal spoke to the candidates and has this update.

I'm standing in district 26 in rochester.

I spoke to carla nelson won has declared victory in this district according to the minnesota secretary of state's website the race is over.

Incumbent carla nelson defeated aleta borrud by roughly 900 votes.

Nelson who has held this seat for the last decade says the campaign was tough.

"i always run a hard race.

I make sure to do everything that is physically ethical, morally, legally possible to win.

And i 'm glad that we provail last night."

Aleta borrud tells me in a statement that she is thankful to everyone ale?

"*tah borrud is not conceding this race, sending kimt news 3 a statement.

That statement says in part, the election for the mn senate in district 26 will be over when every vote is counted.

We are still determining whether there may be outstanding ballots and votes to be counted