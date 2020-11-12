REEVES PRESSER 11-12-20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published on November 12, 2020

Governor Tate Reeves is comparing Mississippi covid-19 cases to other states in the country.

In a press conference, reeves says out of 30 states with surging coronavirus numbers, mississippi ranks 28th.

However, 'most' of the states listed actually doubles mississippi's count of positive covid-19 cases.

Reeves says this has been significant uptick in cases across the country.

And he plans to keep a mask mandate enforced in counties that meet his criteria.

" it's significantly more than what we have become accustom to.

Here in the late month of august and septment and october.

To put it in perspective yesterday went and looked at the date at the 30 states that have the most total cases throughout the pandemic, mississippi ranks 28th.

Mississippi actually had less cases than all the other 29 states yesterday.

" due to rising case numbers, louisville municipal school district announced eiland middle school will begin virtual learning starting november 13th through november 20th.

Students will return back to school on november