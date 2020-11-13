Governor relaxes quarantine regulations

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Case totals are undeniable, however today governor mike parson announcing statewide changes over how schools handle those who either test positive or come into close contact with the virus.

Kq2's ron johnson with the story as well as local reaction to today's announcement.

<<ron johnson reporting missouri governor mike parson sharing new guidelines for schools across the show me state in response to the coronavirus.

Sot parson easing quarantine regulations saying now that those in missouri schools who are close contacts to someone who contracts the virus, no longer have to quarantine provided they're wearing masks properly.

The decision coming after rural schools reported trouble keeping kids in class because of the regulations, and after state researchers say proper mask use is proving effective in stopping the spread of covid-19.what we have seen is that we have very little evidence of spread of the virus when we have a positive case in the school environment.

The superintendent of the st.

Joseph school district says it's been a hot topic locally, with parents.

We've seen it, you know that's part of the issue we've been dealing with since the beginning, i've had phone calls and people asking the question of if we're mandating masks and my student is wearing masks and the other people are wearing their masks appropriately why were they having to quarantine?he says the new regulations strike the right balance between keeping kids educated while also keeping them safe.

Now this is kind of a switch, based off the information they shared from their health officials they're finding that this is a better route to go based off what they've now learned.

State officials and the superintendent both say people should not let their guard down when it comes to the virus, and continue all the proper precautions themselves.

It's not just masks its everything else, its the handwashing, its the social distancing its if you're sick stay home.

This is just another reminder of how important is it to do all of those things ron johnson kq2 news.>> the governor says schools should continue to quarantine those infected and close contacts if they do not have a mask mandate, or if proper mask usage wasn't attained.

