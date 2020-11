Demi Lovato has become a passionate photographer in lockdown Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 9 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Demi Lovato has become a passionate photographer in lockdown Demi Lovato has taken up photography as a new hobby after honing her skills during the coronavirus lockdown. 0

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Demi Lovato American singer, songwriter, and actress Demi Lovato and John Legend urge absentee voters to track ballots



Demi Lovato and John Legend are encouraging U.S. citizens who voted with absentee ballots to check they were properly received and counted as the world continues to wait for the presidential election results. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published now Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene



Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on November 13, 1713