Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Allen County deputies search for theft suspect

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Allen County deputies search for theft suspect

Allen County deputies search for theft suspect

Deputies are searching for a man they say is responsible for using stolen credit cards from a vehicle he broke into.

To the shooting.

The allen county sheriff's office need your help identifying a vehicle theft suspect, who used stolen credit cards around town.

The allen county sheriff's office need your help identifying a vehicle theft suspect, who used stolen credit cards around town.

Deputies say the man on your screen broke into a car in huntertown.he used the stolen credit cards at several retail stores in northwest fort wayne.the suspect was last seen wearing a blue kentucky t- shirt, dark nike hat, camouflage face mask, and grey sweatpants... and here's a picture of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call allen county sheriff's office




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deputies search for suspect after shooting incident in Tampa [Video]

Deputies search for suspect after shooting incident in Tampa

The shooting incident occurred near East 136th Avenue and North 20th Street, according to HCSO.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:20Published
Deputies Search For Suspect Who Shot, Killed 2 Men In Lomita [Video]

Deputies Search For Suspect Who Shot, Killed 2 Men In Lomita

The incident unfolded in the 2100 block of 255th Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information about the double shooting is..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:57Published