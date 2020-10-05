Allen County deputies search for theft suspect

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 week ago

Deputies are searching for a man they say is responsible for using stolen credit cards from a vehicle he broke into.

To the shooting.

The allen county sheriff's office need your help identifying a vehicle theft suspect, who used stolen credit cards around town.

The allen county sheriff's office need your help identifying a vehicle theft suspect, who used stolen credit cards around town.

Deputies say the man on your screen broke into a car in huntertown.he used the stolen credit cards at several retail stores in northwest fort wayne.the suspect was last seen wearing a blue kentucky t- shirt, dark nike hat, camouflage face mask, and grey sweatpants... and here's a picture of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call allen county sheriff's office