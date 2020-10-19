Global  
 

Dow Movers: VZ, CSCO

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
In early trading on Friday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.6%.

Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 14.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 0.6%.

Verizon Communications is lower by about 1.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.3%, and Boeing, trading up 2.0% on the day.




