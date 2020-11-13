‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation an Ayurveda teaching and research institute here in Gujarat that will offer a range of courses and forge interdisciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to the ancient medicine system.

PM Modi urged startups and private sectors to be vocal about Ayurveda in global markets.

PM Modi said the demand for Ayurvedic products has increased during the pandemic.

Watch the full video for more details.