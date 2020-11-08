Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:53s - Published
Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases

Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases

Sweden is introducing new local and national measures to reduce the increasing burden on its health care system.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sweden Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Wishful thinking' - Sweden's Covid expert slammed as cases continue to soar

 The predecessor of Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has accused him and his team of failing to adequately prepare Sweden for the second wave of..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus: Too early for Christmas travel plans, European countries say

 Sweden, Ireland and France warn that travel over the holiday period could be limited due to Covid-19.
BBC News

Syrian man who circumcised 9 boys with SOLDERING GUN in Sweden gets suspended sentence & fine

 A Syrian man, who claimed to be a doctor and performed circumcisions on nine boys using a soldering gun has been given a suspended sentence, community service..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Is Sweden's new lockdown-lite working?

 It didn't take long from the day the coronavirus-hit Swedish city of Uppsala was issued with tough local restrictions before people started ignoring them."It was..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Second Coronavirus Wave in NYC: Is it Starting?

There's an alarming trend in the city: Coronavirus cases are on the rise as winter nears. The mayor...
NYTimes.com - Published

Hogan allocates $70M for emergency Covid response as counties tighten restrictions

Maryland will allocate $70 million in federal funding toward initiatives aimed at bolstering the...
bizjournals - Published

Sweden unveils tougher coronavirus restrictions

Europe’s outlier on Covid-19 is forced to step up measures to fight the virus as cases surge
FT.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Tighter COVID-19 Restrictions Mean End To Big Events In Indiana [Video]

Tighter COVID-19 Restrictions Mean End To Big Events In Indiana

The new restrictions come as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the Hoosier state. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:20Published
Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID Restrictions [Video]

Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID Restrictions

As COVID cases continue to rise across our area, new restrictions to slow the spread in New York state are set to take effect Friday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published
As COVID-19 Cases Climb, New Jersey Enforces Tighter Restrictions [Video]

As COVID-19 Cases Climb, New Jersey Enforces Tighter Restrictions

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions went into effect in New Jersey on Thursday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:13Published