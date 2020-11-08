Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases

Sweden is introducing new local and national measures to reduce the increasing burden on its health care system.View on euronews

It didn't take long from the day the coronavirus-hit Swedish city of Uppsala was issued with tough local restrictions before people started ignoring them."It was..

A Syrian man, who claimed to be a doctor and performed circumcisions on nine boys using a soldering gun has been given a suspended sentence, community service..

Sweden, Ireland and France warn that travel over the holiday period could be limited due to Covid-19.

The predecessor of Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has accused him and his team of failing to adequately prepare Sweden for the second wave of..

Europe’s outlier on Covid-19 is forced to step up measures to fight the virus as cases surge

Maryland will allocate $70 million in federal funding toward initiatives aimed at bolstering the...

There's an alarming trend in the city: Coronavirus cases are on the rise as winter nears. The mayor...