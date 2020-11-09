Drug case: Arjun Rampal leaves NCB office after hours of grilling

Actor Arjun Rampal arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on November 13. NCB had conducted a raid at his premises on November 9. Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also grilled yesterday by NCB in the drug case.
Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for day 2 of questioning. She appeared before the agency on November 11 November 2020. Arjun Rampal has been also been summoned by the NCB on November 13. On November 9, NCB officials raided Rampal’s residence in Mumbai and seized his electronic gadgets. On Nov 8, film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house was also raided by NCB. In the raid at his house, officials found 10 grams of marijuana. Ncb arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in connection with a drug case. Shabana Saeed was granted bail on November 10. NCB stumbled upon a potential drug racket in B-Town while probing the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Watch the full video for more.
A quintessential Bollywood comedies — a mix of romance and drama — Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makes you laugh a little with its brainless humour. Sometimes it's over the top funny and sometimes below average, but on a whole, a decent watch. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajpayee in leading roles. And with a bunch of seasoned actors as the supporting cast, the film gets its groove. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a story of Madhu Mangal Rane play by Manoj Bajpayee who is a wedding detective and is out to find the last man standing to save future brides from falling for the wrong guy. His current tally stands at 48 potential grooms, and the 49th turns out to be closer home when 'Doodhwala' Suraj Singh Dhillon played by Diljjit Dosanjh falls in love with Rane's sister Turshi Rane played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Will Rane let his sister have her love or will the detective take over and do what he's best at - breaking marriage. A family comedy, the film releases on November 15 in theatres and happens to be the first one to have a theatrical release after eight months of the nationwide shutdown.
Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. The 53-year old actor has played roles in numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che' etc. Speaking to ANI in Mumbai on November 13, senior Bollywood actor Gajendra Chauhan said, "It is a very sad incident and he was a great actor. Asif has worked in movies like 'Black Friday', 'Once upon a time in Mumbai' etc." "An artist leaves vacuum after his/her death. His suicide case is a matter of investigation and let his soul rest in peace," he added.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated in Mumbai on eve of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.