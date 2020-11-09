Drug case: Arjun Rampal leaves NCB office after hours of grilling

Global  
 

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 13 after hours of grilling by the authorities.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai, however, didn't reveal the details regarding Rampal's grilling.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Rampal, in a drug-related case.

Earlier on Thursday, the NCB had summoned Rampal to appear for questioning in connection with a drug-related case.

Prior to this, NCB officials had on November 09 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets.

Notably, Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on November 11.

Further investigation in the drug-related case is underway.


