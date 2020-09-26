Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades appeas before NCB in drug case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB for over seven hours. The actor was questioned in drug-related probe on Friday. The actor reached the office in Ballard estate at 11 in the morning. NCB had earlier summoned Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella was seen at the NCB office on November 12. She has been called in for a second round of questioning. She appeared before the agency in connection with a drug-related case. Gabriella was also called by the agency for questioning on November 11.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 13 after hours of grilling by the authorities. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai, however, didn't reveal the details regarding Rampal's grilling. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Rampal, in a drug-related case. Earlier on Thursday, the NCB had summoned Rampal to appear for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. Prior to this, NCB officials had on November 09 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Notably, Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on November 11. Further investigation in the drug-related case is underway.
Actor Arjun Rampal arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on November 13. NCB had conducted a raid at his premises on November 9. Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also grilled yesterday by NCB in the drug case.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday. The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station. The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Rhea has to mark her presence every day for 10 days at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm. The actor was arrested in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Rhea was released after 28 days after she was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriation of funds. Watch the full video for more details.
Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for day 2 of questioning. She appeared before the agency on November 11 November 2020. Arjun Rampal has been also been summoned by the NCB on November 13. On November 9, NCB officials raided Rampal’s residence in Mumbai and seized his electronic gadgets. On Nov 8, film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house was also raided by NCB. In the raid at his house, officials found 10 grams of marijuana. Ncb arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in connection with a drug case. Shabana Saeed was granted bail on November 10. NCB stumbled upon a potential drug racket in B-Town while probing the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Watch the full video for more.
Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry has come under spotlight over the issue of drug use with big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others being probed in connection with the death of Sushant. The issue had also taken political turn with BJP MP Ravi Kishan vowing to fight the drug menace "prevalent" in Bollywood. Now, actor Akshay Kumar has released a video message on social media where he admitted to the film industry being a victim of drug abuse but also urged the people to not paint the entire industry and everyone working in it as a drug user.
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. Deepika was questioned for over five hours at NCB’s Colaba guest house while Shraddha and Sara were summoned at a separate office. The top Bollywood actresses were summoned by NCB earlier. Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement with NCB on Friday. Watch the full video to know more.
