Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades appeas before NCB in drug case

Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached NCB office for questioning on Wednesday.

Gabriella appeared before NCB in connection with a drug-related case.

The narcotics agency also summoned Arjun after raiding his residence on Monday.

Some electronic gadgets were seized and Arjun's driver was questioned.

Last month, NCB arrested Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades in Lonavala.

Agisilaos was allegedly in touch with peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea's brother Showik.

Over the last few months, NCB has cracked down on the use of drugs in Bollywood.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 28-year-old actor was granted bail after spending nearly a month in Byculla jail.

Top stars including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also asked to join the probe.