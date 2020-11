Playstation 5 Launches, Retailers Sell Out in Minutes Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:29s - Published 6 minutes ago Playstation 5 Launches, Retailers Sell Out in Minutes Sony's Playstation 5 launch saw retailers sold out within minutes today. Eric Lempel, SVP and global head of marketing with Sony Interactive Entertainment, joined Cheddar to discuss anticipation for the new system and the growing popularity of gaming. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like