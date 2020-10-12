Global  
 

Diwali 2020: Kedarnath temple, CST decorated; UP CM performs aarti in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday went all out in marking the homecoming of Lord Ram to this holy town – the mythical event in 'treta yug' on which the festival of Diwali is based.

Along the way, the organizers broke a world record.

Meanwhile, temples across India were decorated for Diwali.

Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand was also decorated on the occasion of Diwali.

In Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus was decorated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Aarti in Ayodhya.

