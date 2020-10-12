Diwali 2020: Kedarnath temple, CST decorated; UP CM performs aarti in Ayodhya

The holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya is celebrating Diwali festival with religious zeal. UP government has organised 'Deepotsav' celebrations to celebrate Diwali. Laser show also dazzled the event. The city is illuminated with glittery lights to welcome people. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel and other dignitaries graced the event. Over 5 lakh earthen lamps lit on the bank of River Saryu.
Holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya has another thing to be proud of. The 'Deepotsav' celebrations has made it to the Guinness World Records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu on November 13 during the celebrations. With a view to ensuring a global recognition and identity to Ayodhya, UP government-led by CM Yogi has initiated a number of works in the temple town which includes 'Deepotsav'.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave grand, ceremonial welcome to actors playing Ram, Sita and Lakshman as they arrived by chopper in Ayodhya on November 13. People are celebrating "Deepotsav" at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya organised by UP government. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also present at the event. Sadhu and Saints also attended the event. Deepotsav held in Ayodhya for first time after commencement of Ram Temple construction.
A Chinook helicopter on Saturday took off the debris of IAF's MI-17 helicopter. The MI-17 helicopter had caught fire following a collision with an iron girder. The incident took place while landing at the helipad near Kedarnath temple back in 2018. The debris of the MI-19 helicopter was being carried to a nearby airbase. The preparations for lifting the debris has been going on for the last 15 days. Recently, IAF officers visited Kedarnath Dham and took stock of the damaged helicopter. In the incident, the pilot had suffered a minor injury and the helicopter was damaged.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:20Published
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated in Mumbai on eve of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.
People thronged to a market in Madurai's Vilakkuththun to make purchases, ahead of Diwali. It seems that Diwali celebrations and preparations shadowed COVID-19 and people forgot to follow COVID SOPs. Tamil Nadu has 18,395 active cases and recorded 11,440 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit lamp at Ram ki Paidi as 'Deepotsav' celebrations are underway in Ayodhya. Over 5 lakh earthen lamps lit on the bank of River Saryu. CM Yogi also performed 'aarti' at Ram ki Paidi during the Deepotsav celebrations.
Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Speaking to ANI, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway in Mumbai, Shivaji M Sutar said, "Trains between CSMT-Panvel on Harbour Line have resumed. We are trying to restore services between CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Karjat/Kasara." "Long-distance trains from Mumbai rescheduled and incoming trains regulated at interchange points," CPRO added.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 13 after hours of grilling by the authorities. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai, however, didn't reveal the details regarding Rampal's grilling. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Rampal, in a drug-related case. Earlier on Thursday, the NCB had summoned Rampal to appear for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. Prior to this, NCB officials had on November 09 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Notably, Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on November 11. Further investigation in the drug-related case is underway.