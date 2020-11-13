Downed Power Line Melts Asphalt, Causing it to Ignite.

Global  
 

LAKEVILLE, Minnesota—A fallen power line in Lakeville, Minnesota, ignited the road, causing a power outage and melting the asphalt.Footage of the Nov.

8 incident has since been posted on the Lakeville Fire Dept.'s Twitter page.The first video shows the pavement melting at a high temperature after the power line accident.

Another shows the intense fire it caused on the road.The incident reportedly resulted in power outages in the city while it was being fixed.


