Dating app reveals why it's tough to be a Karen right now

According to research by dating appWingman, simply having the name Karennow makes it more difficult to get a date.The app discovered that Karens received21 percent fewer matches in 2020 than in 2019.Messages sent by women with themoniker got nearly a third fewer responsesthan the previous year, too.Recently, the usage of “Karen” as a slangterm to describe middle-aged white womenwho are unjustly assertive or entitled basedon their own privilege has skyrocketed.But Wingman shared a slight silver lining forwomen bearing the untimely name.Karens with variations on the spelling(i.e.

Karin, Carin or Caren) were met withslightly less rejection than their peers.And it seems OG Karens aretragically aware of their plight.Over 300 testimonials for usersnamed Karen feature a version of the phrase“She’s not a real Karen” in their dating profiles.Wingman CEO and founder Tina Wilson saidshe wasn’t at all surprised by the results