McIlroy reveals secret behind turnaround Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:06s - Published 4 minutes ago McIlroy reveals secret behind turnaround Rory McIlroy only had 30 minutes between rounds on Friday at The Masters but managed to shave nine shots off his first round score despite only having time to hit six shots on the range between rounds, five with a nine-iron and one with a three-wood. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like