Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star.

Styles' accomplishment can be seen on the cover of the magazine's December 2020 issue.

In the issue, the 26-year-old singer talks about a variety of things, including his own personal style, which has been known to blur gender norms. .

As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress.

I was really young, and I wore tights for [a school play].

, Harry Styles, to 'Vogue'.

I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights.

And that was maybe where it all kicked off!, Harry Styles, to 'Vogue'.

The photos were shot by Tyler Mitchell, .

Who became the first Black photographer to shoot a 'Vogue' cover in 2018 while working with Beyoncé.

What women wear.

What men wear.

What women wear. What men wear. For me it's not a question of that

I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier