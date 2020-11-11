Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star

Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star

Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star.

Styles' accomplishment can be seen on the cover of the magazine's December 2020 issue.

In the issue, the 26-year-old singer talks about a variety of things, including his own personal style, which has been known to blur gender norms. .

As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress.

I was really young, and I wore tights for [a school play].

, Harry Styles, to 'Vogue'.

I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights.

And that was maybe where it all kicked off!, Harry Styles, to 'Vogue'.

The photos were shot by Tyler Mitchell, .

Who became the first Black photographer to shoot a 'Vogue' cover in 2018 while working with Beyoncé.

What women wear.

What men wear.

For me it's not a question of that, Harry Styles, to 'The Guardian'.

I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier, Harry Styles, to 'The Guardian'


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Harry Styles Dresses Up and Makes History on the Cover of Vogue

It's a sign of the times: Harry Styles has made history with his new Vogue cover. As of Friday, Nov....
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredBelfast Telegraph


Harry Styles opens up about love of women’s clothes while turning looks and stunting pretty in a ballgown on cover of Vogue

Harry Styles has graced the cover of Vogue magazine, discussing his love for women’s clothes and...
PinkNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles Is Wearing a Full Gown on the Cover of Vogue [Video]

Harry Styles Is Wearing a Full Gown on the Cover of Vogue

The cover shot features him blowing up a balloon that matches his dress, as one does.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:58Published
Watch Harry Styles Sing an Acoustic Rendition of “Cherry” in Vogue’s Cover Video [Video]

Watch Harry Styles Sing an Acoustic Rendition of “Cherry” in Vogue’s Cover Video

Go behind the scenes of Harry Styles’s fashion-filled photoshoot. Directed by Lillie Eiger

Credit: Vogue     Duration: 01:58Published
Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year [Video]

Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year

The One Direction singer will receive the honour for his sophomore solo album Fine Line, and his hit songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published