Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star
Styles' accomplishment can be seen on the cover of the magazine's December 2020 issue.
In the issue, the 26-year-old singer talks about a variety of things, including his own personal style, which has been known to blur gender norms. .
As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress.
I was really young, and I wore tights for [a school play].
I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights.
The photos were shot by Tyler Mitchell, .
Who became the first Black photographer to shoot a 'Vogue' cover in 2018 while working with Beyoncé.
What women wear.
What men wear.
For me it's not a question of that, Harry Styles, to 'The Guardian'.
I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier, Harry Styles, to 'The Guardian'