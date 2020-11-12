Hamilton County Covid status

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

We'll find out next week.

With more active Covid cases today, Hamilton County schools are close to changing their status.

Building.

The hamiton county school district is keeping a very close eye on covid cases.

The rising numbers could take the distict from phase 3 to phase 2.

That would mean fewer school days after thanksgiving.

The district will make an announcement next tuesday.

It's also released a video about its covid-19 strategy.

In:0:29 "since hamilton county students are an of our community we are not immune to the surge in cases.

Cases for students and staff are higher than they have ever been.

Nearly 25% of all positive cases this school year have occurred in just the 2 weeks since students returned from fall break.

We had almost as many cases in october as we did in august and september combined."

The 5-day average for active cases in the schools had been 605, but by the end of october, it had nearly doubled.