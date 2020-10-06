Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasa and SpaceX Launch First Operational Mission

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Nasa and SpaceX Launch First Operational Mission

Nasa and SpaceX Launch First Operational Mission

WAAY 31 News Anchor Dan Shaffer interviews Capt.

Christopher Cassidy regarding the SpaceX Operational Mission

Nasa and space-x are counting down to sunday's historic launch from cape canaveral florida - the first fully operational mission for the crew dragon spacecraft.

The 4 astronauts on board will spend 6 months on the i-s-s.

Earlier today i talked with nasa astronaut chris cassidy.

I started by asking him about the significance of this mission - the partnerships that nasa has forged with private industry and what that means to the future of human space travel.

-- we learned earlier this week that nasa administrator jim bridenstine will likely be stepping down when the new biden administration takes over.

Will that effect nasa's missions and what is the sense at nasa as a new administration takes over.

A lot of jobs here in north alabama depends on a well-funded aerospace industry!

-- you're veteran of numerous space flights going all the way back to the shuttle misssions.

You just finished a tour onboard the i-s-s.

- aside fromo the space-x test flight a few months ago - we haven't sent americans into space since the last shuttle.

What does it mean to bring that job back to american soil?

-- what excites you most about the commercial crew program?

-- and if viewers want to watch the launch - how do they do that?

Chris cassidy - thanks for joining us - and godspeed to the crew tomorrow.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX to launch first official crewed mission to space station

Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to send a crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station on...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


SpaceX Falcon 9 Rolls Out for Saturday Launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rolls Out for Saturday Launch Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Nov 11, 2020 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon...
Space Daily - Published

NASA’s first SpaceX operational Crew Dragon mission edges closer to launch

NASA’s first SpaceX operational Crew Dragon mission is set for launch Saturday.
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Astronauts Ready To Launch To International Space Station [Video]

SpaceX Astronauts Ready To Launch To International Space Station

CBS4's Mark Strassman shares the latest details on four astronauts are scheduled to go from the Kennedy Space Center to the ISS as part of their NASA Mission.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:26Published
Elon Musk Projects First SpaceX Mission to Mars in 4 Years [Video]

Elon Musk Projects First SpaceX Mission to Mars in 4 Years

The company is on track to launch its first uncrewed mission to the red planet in 2024 via its Starship rocket.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:04Published
SpaceX set to launch Tuesday after mission scrubbed multiple times [Video]

SpaceX set to launch Tuesday after mission scrubbed multiple times

SpaceX will attempt to launch again on Tuesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:51Published