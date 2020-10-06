Nasa and SpaceX Launch First Operational Mission

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

Nasa and space-x are counting down to sunday's historic launch from cape canaveral florida - the first fully operational mission for the crew dragon spacecraft.

The 4 astronauts on board will spend 6 months on the i-s-s.

Earlier today i talked with nasa astronaut chris cassidy.

I started by asking him about the significance of this mission - the partnerships that nasa has forged with private industry and what that means to the future of human space travel.

-- we learned earlier this week that nasa administrator jim bridenstine will likely be stepping down when the new biden administration takes over.

Will that effect nasa's missions and what is the sense at nasa as a new administration takes over.

A lot of jobs here in north alabama depends on a well-funded aerospace industry!

-- you're veteran of numerous space flights going all the way back to the shuttle misssions.

You just finished a tour onboard the i-s-s.

- aside fromo the space-x test flight a few months ago - we haven't sent americans into space since the last shuttle.

What does it mean to bring that job back to american soil?

-- what excites you most about the commercial crew program?

-- and if viewers want to watch the launch - how do they do that?

Chris cassidy - thanks for joining us - and godspeed to the crew tomorrow.