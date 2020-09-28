Global  
 

Locals in Coimbatore burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Locals burst firecrackers in Coimbatore to celebrate the auspicious festival of Diwali.

Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is major hub of manufacturing firecrackers.

Several states have imposed ban on crackers to combat pollution amid COVID situation.

Some state governments have banned the use of crackers in view of rising air pollution, however there is no ban in Tamil Nadu.

Diwali is being celebrated across the country on November 14.


