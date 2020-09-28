Locals in Coimbatore burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. "I would like to extend my Diwali greeting. I have brought the greetings of every Indian among you today," PM said while addressing soldiers.
Whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read, the Battle of Longewala will be remembered, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Prime Minister has been celebrating the auspicious day of Diwali with soldiers since he came to power.
Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey attended Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diwali bash. The trio will be sharing the screen in Shakun Batra's next. Deepika kept it very simple with an all-white dress and a neat bun. Karan Tacker and Sophie Choudry were spotted outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence. Sophie Choudry dazzled in her red and golden traditional outfit.
An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma Gandhi's images inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it.
45-day Navarathri Kolu exhibition began in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore but sales of Kolu dolls have gone down due to COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10,000 varieties of dolls have been displayed by artisans at the exhibition organised by Poompuhar. Dolls made up of matchsticks, family sets, Ramayana set and models of temples were among the few varieties in the exhibition. The varieties of dolls are less than previous years as fewer artists have participated in the fest this year. Also, due to COVID pandemic, only a few visitors are visiting the expo. The organiser, Ronald Sebastine said, "Every year, Poompuhar conducts Kolu exhibition for 30 days but this year we are conducting it for 45 days. This year due to COVID, Poompuhar does not have good customer footfall. Compared to last year, artisans' stalls are very less. Last year, 20 artisans participated while this year only 15 are here. " Navarathri Kolu festival showcases different culture of India.
Vendors, production units and dealers involved in firecrackers industry in Sivakasi demand that the ban on sale and bursting of green fireworks should be lifted as the order by several state governments has severely affected its manufacturers and dealers across the country. "We have manufactured eco-friendly crackers this year, as per Supreme Court orders. But still, several state govts have banned sale and use of all kinds of crackers. It's a wrong decision, they must review it," said Ganesan, President of the Fireworks Vendors Association, Tamil Nadu.
Fire broke out at a shop in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. The incident happened in Navabathkana area late last night. Two fire officers lost their lives in the fire fighting operations. More details are awaited.
People thronged to a market in Madurai's Vilakkuththun to make purchases, ahead of Diwali. It seems that Diwali celebrations and preparations shadowed COVID-19 and people forgot to follow COVID SOPs. Tamil Nadu has 18,395 active cases and recorded 11,440 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.