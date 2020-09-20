Retired teacher in Kerala owns a collection of 25,000 stamps

A retired teacher in Kozhikode shares his collection of Children's Day stamps which have been released by Indian postal department till date.

Collecting stamps is a hobby for CV.

Kunhabdulla, who has a collection of 25,000 stamps.

CV.

Kunhabdulla claims he has 90% of the stamps that were released by Indian postal department.

Along with Indian stamps, he has collection of foreign stamps too.

A total of 70 stamps were released by the postal department.

Most of the stamps have painting of children while the first two stamps which were launched had former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as its subject.