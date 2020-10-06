Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:11s - Published
France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game

France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS WHITE FLASHES VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE SOCCER TEAM TRAINING AND PRESS CONFERENCE BY DIDIER DESCHAMPS SHOWS: LISBON, PORTUGAL (NOVEMBER 13, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kylian Mbappé Kylian Mbappé French association football player


Portugal Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe

Portugal 7-0 Andorra: Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto on target

 Cristiano Ronaldo moves one goal closer to the all-time international goalscoring record in men's football as Portugal thrashed Andorra.
BBC News
Portugal's shoemakers swap heels for masks [Video]

Portugal's shoemakers swap heels for masks

Manufacturers in Portugal's famed footwear industry are having to adapt to survive lockdowns, from marketing more comfy designs to focusing on healthcare. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Fireside chat: José Manuel Barros and Thoraya Obaid

 The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders held a fireside chat with José Manuel Barroso and Thoraya Obaid. Barroso is non-executive chairman of Goldman..
CBS News

Didier Deschamps Didier Deschamps French association football manager and former player

France prepares for soccer friendly against Finland [Video]

France prepares for soccer friendly against Finland

France manager Didier Deschamps must deal with numerous injuries in his squad as his side prepare to face Finland in a friendly on Wednesday (November 11).

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:12Published

Paul Pogba 'cannot be happy' at Man Utd - France boss Didier Deschamps

 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba "cannot be happy" with his situation at the club, says France manager Didier Deschamps.
BBC News

Pogba cannot be happy at Man Utd, says France boss Deschamps

 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba "cannot be happy" with his situation at the club, says France manager Didier Deschamps.
BBC News

Paul Pogba 'cannot be happy' at Manchester United, says Deschamps

 Paul Pogba “cannot be happy” with the situation he finds himself in at Manchester United, France head coach Didier Deschamps has said. Paul Pogba admits he..
WorldNews

Lisbon Lisbon Capital of Portugal

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA [Video]

Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA

confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in isolation. The star footballer has been dropped from Portugal's squad for Nations League match. Ronaldo played in 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. Portuguese soccer said Ronaldo's result prompted tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It confirmed that everyone else in the team tested negative. The squad was scheduled to practice on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon. Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach [Video]

Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says the match between his side and visitors France in the Nations League, deserves spectators in the stadium.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:10Published
'A nice clash', says Deschamps ahead of Portugal match [Video]

'A nice clash', says Deschamps ahead of Portugal match

France coach Didier Deschamps describes UEFA Nations League group match against Portugal as a 'nice clash' between 'two of the best European' teams.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:59Published
France train ahead of friendly against Ukraine [Video]

France train ahead of friendly against Ukraine

France host Ukraine in an international friendly on Wednesday before two UEFA Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:11Published