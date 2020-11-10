Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', likely to be 'severe' on Diwali Night|Oneindia News

Global  
 

As the country celebrates Diwali Today, Delhi continues to battle the deteriorating air quality.

Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" today and emission from firecrackers and calm winds may push it to the "severe" zone, according to government agencies and weather experts.

The smoke from farm fires and stagnant surface winds will keep the air quality in the higher end of the 'very poor' category to the lower end of the 'severe' on Diwali night.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 369 at 9 am on Saturday.

The 24-hour average AQI was 339 on Friday and 314 on Thursday.

